Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $271.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

