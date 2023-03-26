Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

DELL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

