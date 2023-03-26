Allworth Financial LP Has $265,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.