Allworth Financial LP Has $315,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Down 3.4 %

YUMC stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

