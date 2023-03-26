Allworth Financial LP Has $444,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after buying an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

