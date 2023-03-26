Allworth Financial LP Has $464,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

