Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,141 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.