Allworth Financial LP Sells 632 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $106.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

