Allworth Financial LP Sells 637 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 260.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 416,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 301,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

