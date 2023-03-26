Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

