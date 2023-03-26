Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 124,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 416,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.