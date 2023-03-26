Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 29,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 168,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -363.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.