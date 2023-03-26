Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 907.2% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 29,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 168,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -363.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

