Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Ameren Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AEE opened at $84.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.