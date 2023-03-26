American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

