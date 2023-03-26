Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

