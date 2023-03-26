Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -3,524.51% -34.05% -31.39% Diodes 16.56% 23.28% 14.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Diodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 302.73 -$7.19 million ($1.17) -8.73 Diodes $2.00 billion 2.04 $331.28 million $7.22 12.44

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ideal Power currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.30%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Diodes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.