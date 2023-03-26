Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.40. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

