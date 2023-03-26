Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $160.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

