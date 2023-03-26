Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Price Performance

About Aptinyx

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

