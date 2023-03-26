Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arconic stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

