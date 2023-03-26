Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.