Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 534 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Block by 35.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.