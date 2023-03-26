Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 534 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Block by 35.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
