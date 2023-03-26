Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 142 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.