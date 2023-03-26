Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,870 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

