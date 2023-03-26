Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 414 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STLD opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

