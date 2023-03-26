Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.12. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

