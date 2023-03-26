Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $44.42.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.