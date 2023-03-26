Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $44.42.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.