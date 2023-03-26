Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $43,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

