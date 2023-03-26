Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

