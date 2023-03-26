Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
