Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $53.71 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

