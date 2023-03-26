Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

