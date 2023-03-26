Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 168,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 743,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 103,270 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of GSG opened at $19.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.