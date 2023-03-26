Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

