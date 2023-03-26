Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Down 4.1 %

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

