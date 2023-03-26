Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

