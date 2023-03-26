Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 423 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

