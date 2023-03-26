Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 522 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco increased its stake in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.