Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 606 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 606 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.16) to GBX 2,550 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $58.15 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

