Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $343.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $574.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day moving average is $362.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.