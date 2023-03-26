Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $343.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $574.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day moving average is $362.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
