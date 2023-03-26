Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $22,069,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.