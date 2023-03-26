Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

