Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

