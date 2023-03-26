Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 651 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

