Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 107,082 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

