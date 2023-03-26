Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,833 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

