Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 35,125 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 797.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $127.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

