Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 38,260 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.17 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

