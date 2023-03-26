Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 416,081 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Codexis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $716,599 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.64. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.