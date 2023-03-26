Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1,634.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $781.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

